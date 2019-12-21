Longford's Kiernan Structural steel announces establishment of new umbrella group

Kiernan Structural Steel, Carrigglass, Longford, have announced the continuing expansion of the company with the establishment of Kiernan Steel group Ltd.

This is an umbrella company for the following: Manufacturing operations - Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, ireland & EU site services and contract operations - Kiernan Structural Steel contracting ltd, and UK operations - Kiernan Structural steel UK Ltd.

This new group structure will facilitate further development of the manufacturing and contracting divisions into other European markets.

Kiernan Steel group will come into operation from January 13, 2020.

