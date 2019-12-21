Judge tells Longford man on public order charges to consult with solicitor

A judge last week warned a local man to open dialogue with his solicitor after he was charged with a number of public order offences.

Michael Ward (30), Pallas Crescent, Longford was given the stern piece of advice by Judge Marie Keane last week after he appeared following an incident at Market Square, Longford on November 23 2019.

Mr Ward was charged with two public order charges and a further Section 8 charge of failing to comply with the directions of Garda Jamie Rosney.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty asked for an adjournment on the basis he was still seeking to ascertain instructions from his client.

“He has a suspended sentence hanging over him which is well into its third year,” he said, while asking for the case to be put back until the new year.

Judge Keane consented to that request and adjourned the matter until January 7 2020.

In doing so, she told Mr Ward: “And you might find your way to Mr Gearty between now and then.”

