Three women fined for their involvement in Longford town brawl

Five women who were involved in a street brawl in the middle of Longford town last month appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last week.

Margaret Ward, 23 Palace Crescent, Longford and Shannon Ward, 4 Kimmage Manor Way, Terenure, Dublin 6W, appeared alongside Martina Joyce, 25 Lana Aoibhinn, Longford and two other females who at the time of the incident were minors.

All five were in attendance in front of Judge Marie Keane arising out of an incident at Main Street, Longford on November 2, 2018.

One of those who were juveniles at the time of the row was brought before the court on foot of a bench warrant executed by Garda Liam Doherty. In defence, solicitor John Quinn said there had been a mix up over the previous court sitting date and was now living down in Co Mayo after recently getting married.

In that instance, Judge Keane adjourned proceedings until January 7 2020 to allow for a probation report to be prepared.

The other female was handed Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act and agreed to enter a bond for 12 months. Evidence was also given by Sgt Mark Mahon as to the events of 13 months ago when gardaí were called to the scene of an alleged row involving a number of females on Main Street.

Although no arrests were made at the scene, he said a complaint of an alleged assault was made sometime later. During the course of that investigation, gardaí canvassed CCTV which showed footage of a fight breaking out. It was on that basis gardaí, he said, opted to issue summonses to all those involved.

Frank Gearty, defending Margaret and Shannon Ward, said his clients were not regular attendees at court and had only been before it on one previous occasion. He said the incident had its roots in comments which were made on social media site Facebook, describing the incident as more of a “spat than an ongoing event”.

Mr Gearty said Margaret Ward was a young 20-year-old mother of one and Shannon Ward a 19-year-old mother of two.

“She (Shannon) is giving an assurance it won’t happen again and that this is not part of any ongoing feud,” he added.

Mr Gearty said because the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided to deal with the matter summarily, he asked Judge Keane to refrain from issuing any custodial sentence due to the pair’s previous record, youthful age and the fact both defendants are young mothers.

John Quinn, defending both Ms Joyce and her co-accused said it was clear the incident which shouldn’t have happened at all, was made worse by the fact it unfolded in full view of the public.

Judge Keane, in determining sentence said it was evident there was an “unfortunate history” to what occurred on the day of the incident and signed off on the case by imposing financial penalties.

She fined Ms Joyce €100 while issuing €200 fines respectively to both Margaret and Shannon Ward. All three were given four months to pay.

