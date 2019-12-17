Met Eireann issues series of Weather Warnings for Ireland
Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings as more stormy weather approaches the country.
There is a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford
Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding. That warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday until 7pm on Wednesday, December 17.
A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for all of Ireland. Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h on Wednesday, strongest in coastal areas. That warning is valid from 12pm on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Wednesday.
