The mystery of the missing letters on Longford signposts

Cllr Paraic Brady used last week's meeting of Granard Municipal District to call for the cleaning of signs and areas surrounding them, calling the lack of visibility of some signs a real danger.

He stated, “I request that Longford County Council (LCC) cleans our signage along roads and junctions as some of them are hidden with vegetation and covered in dirt.

“We did it a couple of years ago, replaced the ones that couldn’t be tidied up, cut the bushes.

“Stop signs need to be seen.

“It’s for our own safety.”

Senior executive engineer with LCC, David Coppinger, confirmed that although the council do clean signs, they cannot do so as much as they would like. He also confirmed that they will be cleaned in the coming weeks, as they generally are each year.

Mr Coppinger stated, “We do clean signs, probably not as much as we would like but we do clean them.

“Generally the activity gets carried out in the winter months as that is usually when we have the resources available.

“If you want to identify specific areas please let me know and we will try to get out to them.”

Cllr Garry Murtagh kept the talk related to signage and asked could letters be replaced on those missing on signs in the locality.

He said, “When we are doing the signs, there are a number of signs with a lot of letters missing, particularly around the Dromard area.

“A lot of signs probably need to be updated. We talk about tourism and getting people to come visit the area, and then the signposts are very poor in places.

“It’s on Facebook regular enough. God forbid Colmcille get to the Leinster Championship, nobody would ever find Aughnacliffe.” He said.

Mr Coppinger said the replacement of lettering on signs is ‘not actually quite so simple’ and works out very expensive.

He stated, “It is not actually quite so simple. We can’t actually go along and just stick letters on signs.

“I recently ran a very simple tender to replace some gateway signs in Lisryan and I was shocked at the cost. We couldn’t afford to replace them.

“I am wondering how these signs have letters missing and I don’t think it is a matter of letters falling off. It is a problem.

“If we were to fix it, it would require an awful lot of money.”

Cllr Micheál Carrigy then issued a call for the replacement of a sign on the Aughnacliffe road out of Ballinalee, towards Ballinamuck, which was removed many years ago.

He fumed, “There was one there but it was removed about four years ago.

"It is probably in New York now.”