Edgeworthstown garda station upgrades moves step closer

The planned regeneration of Edgeworthstown will also comprise a newly refurbished garda station, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Superintendent Seamus Boyle said attention was very much geared towards renovating the town's existing station next year.

“We are looking at the refurbishment of Edgeworthstown Garda Station,” he said.

Local Cllr Paul Ross said the announcement was one the town badly needed.

“It's something I have been calling for for a very long time.

"There has been an increase in resources and a new community garda brought in but this is something which is very much required as the station as it is really isn't fit for purpose,” he said.

