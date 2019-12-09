Roscommon/Longford gardaí arrest driver on suspicion of drugs driving

Roscommon and Longford Roads Policing Units conducted a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) Checkpoint on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8.

As part of the operation, drivers were tested to see if they were under the influence of any intoxicants while driving and every driver tested passed, bar one.

A novice driver detected traveling at 77km/h in 50km/hr zone, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Proceedings to follow.