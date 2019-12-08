Kenagh United seek permission to commence astro turf development

Kenagh United Football Club have lodged a planning application with Longford county council (LCC) seeking permission for the construction of two astro turf playing pitches.

The proposed works include a full size playing pitch and training pitch, dressing rooms/clubhouse works, the installation of perimeter fencing, the erection of lighting poles, the development of an onsite car park and drainage works.

