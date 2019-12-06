It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Drumlish and Ballinamuck

You know the Christmas season is finally upon us when you take in the high quantity of festive events lined up within the county.

Drumlish/Ballinamuck has yet again come out in force with a number of events due to take place in the month of December.

One such event is the annual Ballinamuck Community Christmas party, which takes place on Sunday, December 8, and involves all corners of the Ballinamuck community.

Chair of the committee Fiona O’Toole explained, “It is always a great success.

“Everyone from the community is involved.”

Festivities will kick off in the 98 hall in Ballinamuck from 2pm on the day, running up until approximately 6pm. Attendees will be treated to a Christmas meal, before the real entertainment begins.

Fiona O’Toole said, “They meet at 2pm, have a few drinks, have their Christmas dinner and then there’s music and entertainment.”

And although there are no personal invitations, the whole community is invited along to enjoy some music and entertainment in the evening time.

“We got kids involved the last year. They come and sing Christmas carols at the end, dance and stuff like that,” Fiona told the Leader.

“Whoever wants to come in the evening for the entertainment, they are more than welcome.”

The whole evening is funded through the local church gate collections, meaning there is no entry fee on the day. The team also receive a number of donations locally, for which they are extremely grateful. They will also give out a number of spot prizes on the day itself.

Fiona stated, “We get a lot of support locally.

“We really hope everyone enjoys the party,”

The team behind the event arestill seeking entertainers for the evening festivities, with all interested parties asked to contact chair Fiona O’Toole 0876812760 or secretary Martha Bohan on 0861248863.

This Christmas party also coincides with another which is due to be held locally: the annual Monaduff social club Christmas party.

This eagerly anticipated event, which comes ahead of the club’s 17th year in operation, also takes place on Sunday, December 8, commencing at 2:30pm and running up until 6:30pm.

All members and those who have toured with the club are more than welcome to attend.

Club chair Mary Gillooley said, “We will have caterers in and we will supply the few drinks and that, as we have some money in the fund.

“We will have a number of spot prizes and best of all, we will have some music and dancing.”

She added, “Anyone who comes on trips with us are welcome and they can bring a friend.”

The party will take place at their hub at Monaduff Park/The home of Fr Manning Gaels and promises to be a great evening out for all.

With plenty of fun, games, food and drink, what more could you want in anticipation of the biggest day in the calendar year?

Mary stated, “It is a very good day. Members even go up and sing their party piece too.

“This will be the first time we have ever done it on a Sunday. It runs from 2:30pm to 6:30pm, which suits everybody.”

Attendees will be treated to music provided by some of the county’s finest musical talents, free-of-charge.

“All musicians are very local. We will have Jimmy Brehony and all members of the local trad group,” Mary remarked.

It sure is beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in Drumlish and Ballinamuck!