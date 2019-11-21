The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s annual nationwide Flag Day collection Memory Ribbon is taking place today, Thursday, November 21.

Members of the public are being encouraged to buy a Memory Ribbon pin from one of the ASI's hundreds of staff members and volunteers around the country.

The Memory Ribbon campaign asks the public to share treasured memories of their loved ones affected by dementia while donating to this worthy cause.

By sharing a memory and donating €3 to the charity, members of the public can give a gift that will change lives as every donation made will go directly towards providing vital services to people living with dementia and the loving families who support them.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services. The ASI has a service in every county in Ireland and provides 68% of all dementia-specific services in Ireland.

The ASI only receives approx 58% funding from the HSE and needs to fundraise approx €3.3 million every year just to keep our services going. That’s why the annual Memory Ribbon fundraising campaign is so important to The ASI.

Ways to get involved:

● Purchase a Memory Ribbon for €3 from collectors in cities, towns and villages across Ireland on the day

● Buy a Memory Ribbon for €3 from our online shop

● Make an online donation at www.alzheimer.ie