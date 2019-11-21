Further arrests in relation to Kevin Lunney abduction investigation

Gardaí this morning, Thursday, November 21, 2019, have made a number of further arrests in relation to the abduction of Kevin Lunney on September 17, 2019.

Two males, both aged 38 years, have been arrested in the Dublin Region for an offence contrary to Section 73 Criminal Justice Act 2006 and are being detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ballymun & Finglas Garda stations.



An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this vicious criminal attack or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.