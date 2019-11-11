Ministers’ visit to Longford needs to be more than photo ops and lip service

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has warned that the visit by a number of Ministers to the midlands region today needs to be more than photo opportunities and paying lip service to ESB and Bord na Móna workers.

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has warned that the visit by a number of Ministers to the midlands region today, November 11, needs to be more than photo opportunities and paying lip service to ESB and Bord na Móna workers as Lanesboro and Shannonbridge communities face decimation and a loss of livelihoods that will be felt for generations.

He said, “The transition fund of €6 million, allocated from carbon tax revenue this year was envisaged to help and assist annually as transition progressed towards 2027. Even if it is combined with the €5 million the ESB has pledged, it is simply not adequate and will not go far enough to meet the pace of transition and widescale job losses.

“Plans and proposals have already been drawn up from workers, their unions, local transition forum, Local Authorities and local community action plans which are the blueprint for funding streams and we need to see those plans being put into action now, rather than waiting for further consultations.

“If Fine Gael are genuine and sincere about their commitments to the midlands then they need to commit to funds for an integrated greenway in midlands counties and also commit to a midland’s-based funds for piloting decarbonised farming methods.

“Today’s meeting with a team of Ministers needs to be more than just photo opportunities and paying lip service to workers." he continued.

Mr Murphy then called for a commitment from Minister Bruton in terms of alternative job opportunities for affected workers.

He stated, “Minister Bruton stated that hundreds of jobs are already committed to Bord na Móna workers in the retrofitting of homes. This has come as news to everyone in the region – we need to see his commitment to this.

"I also believe that the power stations should not be levelled to the ground as there are other options to explore for those sites perhaps in the form of a tourist or visitor attraction telling the national story of Bord na Móna,” said Deputy Murphy.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin also added, “Communities and Local Authorities in the midlands need to be empowered and provided with the necessary funds and resources to ensure their well-informed plans are adhered to.

“This will give the region the opportunity to succeed and prosper again.

“Fianna Fáil also believes that Bord na Móna should be given a new remit to give it the opportunity and chance to be to the forefront of new energies and to drive the energy creation industry forward.” concluded Deputy Martin.

