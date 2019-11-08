ESB and Bord na Móna workers in Longford must be supported

Every support must be made available to ESB and Bord na Móna workers in Longford, a Fine Gael councillor has said.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, said news that the ESB is to close the Lough Ree power station, as well as Shannonbridge in Offaly, is extremely distressing news for families in the area.

He said, “This news is a blow to workers who had hoped that the plants would be redeveloped to pursue alternative activities.

“My colleague, the Minister for Communication, Richard Bruton, will visit the Midlands next week and I will be discussing with him the impact this will have on the community here in Longford.

“It is welcome that Kieran Mulvey has been appointed as the Just Transition Commissioner today, who will co-ordinate a number of measures secured in Budget 2020 to ensure we secure long-term, sustainable employment for the Midlands. Re-training and job creation must be at the heart of Just Transition here, and we must ensure that the accelerated timeline is met with an equally accelerated response. Workers must be the leading voice in these discussions.

“The Government has shown it is committed to the Midlands and helping the region to adapt to decarbonisation. This commitment was evident in Budget 2020, with €36m allocated for Just Transition in the Midlands."

