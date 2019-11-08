WATCH| Trailer released ahead of Grattan Óg Night at the OsKars

Grattan Óg GAA are all set to host a major OsKaRs style event this coming weekend, Saturday November 9, in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Seven movies have been carefully selected and local people from the area will be re-enacting a well known scene from these movies. Some well known faces featured include public representatives and members of our very own Longford county council, one of which playing a flamboyant character in Ms Doubtfire.

All funds raised as part of the venture will be used to build a new ladies dressing rooms, a gym and meeting room for Grattan Óg GAA. Further details on the event can be found on www.facebook.com/grattanoskars.

Check out the trailer below!