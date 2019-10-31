Update: Works at Longford county council car park, Longford shopping centre

Longford County Council have issued an update on works taking place at the Longford County Council Carpark at Longford Shopping Centre.

Works will continue Thursday night, October 31, and Friday, November 01, with road resurfacing works taking place on the road surrounding the Car park. The works will commence at 7:00pm each evening and will continue through the night until 6:00am each morning.

Both the Car park and road will remain open with traffic management in place. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption. Longford County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused and to thank you for your co-operation.

