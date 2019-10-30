Notice: Road closure in Longford town due to Halloween Dead of Night Festival 2019

To facilitate the Halloween Dead of Night Festival 2019 Longford County Council has issued a notice that of a road closure in the town.

The N63 around the Market Square, Longford Town, will be closed on Thursday, October 31, from 6pm to 10pm. Signed Traffic Diversions will be in place and all Taxis will operate from Ballymahon Street.

The market square carparks will be closed all day on Thursday, October 31, to facilitate the set-up of events.

Also read: Councillors confirm that resurfacing works to commence at the Green in Lanesboro