Longford man to undertake 70 hours of community service

A man who should have paid a €150 fine for having no tax displayed on his vehicle more than four and a half years ago has agreed to carry out community service instead.

Michael Stokes, of 32 Palace Crescent, Longford was in court last week where defence solicitor John Quinn asked if his client could avail of the measure rather than pay the said fine.

That penalty, which came about as a result of an incident on February 16 2015, should have been paid by June 19 2017.

After agreeing to liaise with a representative from the Probation Services, Mr Stokes was adjudged to be suitable for community service.

Judge John Hughes ordered him to undergo 70 hours of community service in lieu of three days in prison, with the order to be completed within six months.

