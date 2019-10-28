Irish Pilgrimage Trust church gate collection in Longford this weekend 

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust is a registered charity in Ireland, and for over 40 years the Trust has been travelling on pilgrimage/holiday to Lourdes with young people with special needs, from all over Ireland.



The Trust has over 1200 people travelling at Easter time and it is divided into small groups of approx 11 young people and 13 volunteer carers who stay in one of the many Hotels in Lourdes.



Next Easter a group of young people from Longford will travel to Lourdes with Group 108.



It is a wonderful trip, full of joy and fun and an incredible experience for these special young people from Longford.



This pilgrimage to Lourdes is fully funded for the young people who are selected to travel and all carers pay their own fares.



Each year the Group have number of fundraising events to cover the costs of these young people from this Region. The main fundraising event is the annual church gate collection.



This year the church gate collection will be on at every church gate in County Longford on Saturday and Sunday, November 2 & 3, 2019.

A spokesperson for the Irish Pilgrimage Trust said, "We ask you to please support us generously this year and we thank you sincerely for your support in the past."