Council backing sought to help address Granard water woes

Irish Water are facing fresh calls to address the “serious situation” homeowners and local businesses are having in a number of townlands in Granard.

Fianna Fáíl's PJ Reilly, not for the first time, raised the topic besetting homesteads in the Toneywarden, Ardnagullion, Feriskill areas of the north Longford town over a continued lack of water supply.

Cllr Reilly brought the issue before a recent meeting of Granard Municipal District following two successive summers of interruptions.

The Abbeylara representative said funding was very much needed to replace an ageing pipeline and, as such, urged the Council to write to the public utility over the impasse.

