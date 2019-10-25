Major insurance forum on spiraling costs set for Roscommon

Supermac’s businessman Pat McDonagh has been confirmed as the guest speaker for a major forum on the need to tackle exorbitant insurance costs.

The event takes place in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon on Monday, November 4. The insurance forum is being organised by Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy, who says the government must take urgent action to tackle exorbitant insurance costs for businesses, families and motor insurance customers as the situation is now unsustainable and sustained government action is required to tackle the problem.

He said, “I am delighted to have secured Pat McDonagh of Supermacs as our main guest speaker for the forthcoming insurance forum as Mr McDonagh is a well-respected and vocal advocate on the need for insurance reform and I believe that his words will resonate with so many business people in the region.

“The forum will include a range of speakers including Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Enterprise and Jobs Robert Troy, a representative from the Alliance for Insurance Reform as well as several business people affected by recent insurance hikes including Michael Mulligan of Mulligan’s Service Station in Athlone.”

