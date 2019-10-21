Temporary road closure near Ballymahon from next Monday

Longford county council have issued a notice of the temporary road closure of the Local Secondary Road LS-5229-0 at its junction with the R392, in Ballymahon, Co Longford for a distance of 20m.

The road closure will come into effect from Monday, October 28, running until Friday, December 20. Following a break in works, the road will then again be closed from Monday, January 6, to Friday March 27.

The road will be closed at 'intermittent intervals as is required by the progress of the works', according to the council with a maximum of 24hours for any works.

A detour route will be in place, with motorists diverted onto the N55 at Rathmore via local roads LS-5229-0 and LS-5230-0. At Rathmore follow the N55 into Ballymahon.

This Temporary Closure is to facilitate road improvement works and shall occur at intermittent intervals as is required by the progress of the works. Pedestrian Access will be maintained.

Any Person wishing to make a submission in relation to the proposed temporary road closure must lodge the submission, in writing, with the undersigned not later than 4:00pm on Thursday October 24.

