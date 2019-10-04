Storm Lorenzo leads to cancellation of Pink ribbon sales in Longford

Pink Ribbon sales in Longford town, which raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s services for people affected by breast cancer, have been cancelled as a result of Storm Lorenzo.

Local volunteers made a decision to cancel their collections because of poor weather conditions locally.

Money raised from the sale of Pink Ribbons helps fund lifesaving cancer research and free support services locally for people affected by breast cancer.

Head of Fundraising, Irish Cancer Society, Mark Mellett said, “We would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers who organised Pink Ribbon day in Longford today.

"Unfortunately, Storm Lorenzo has adversely affected their collection plans and they have had to cancel. Members of the public can donate online at www.cancer.ie/donate or by calling 1850 60 60 60 to ensure we can continue to meet increased demand for support for people affected by breast cancer.”

