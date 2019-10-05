Midlands ACE’s Hub helping to host screening of award winning documentary

The Midlands ACE’s Hub which is made up of the Midlands Family Resource Centres from Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly are bringing the award winning documentary ‘Resilience’ to the Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone on Monday October 7 at 10am.

This is the film helping the world wake up to the impact of childhood trauma. This event is suitable for both parents and anyone working with or volunteering with children, young people and families in areas such as education, justice, public and mental health, sport, family support and Schools.

After a hugely successful tour in the UK and more recent screenings across Ireland both North and South, feedback to this documentary has been extremely positive. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) is the term used to describe all types of abuse, neglect, and other potentially traumatic experiences that occur to people under the age of 18.

Adverse Childhood Experiences have been linked to certain outcomes such as; risky health behaviours, chronic health conditions, low life potential, and early death.

Grace Kearney explained, “Through the Midlands ACE’s Hub we are trying to connect with as many people who work with children and young people to spread the awareness of ACE’s and then we can try to address the conditions that put children and families at risk of ACEs so that ultimately we can prevent ACEs before they happen.”

Next Monday's screening is jointly hosted by the Midlands ACEs Hub and Tusla’s Prevention Partnership and Family Support programme. It will be followed by a panel discussion of speakers, giving all attendees a chance to explore the insights generated by the film.

Guest speakers include: Senator Lynne Ruane, Gary Cunningham , Eifon Williams (Tusla), Marianne Tierney (HSE).

For further information please contact Grace Kearney 085-8668062 Bridgeways Family Resource Centre.

