Ollie Cox fund to have stall at upcoming car boot sale

The team behind the Ollie Cox injury fund have revealed that they will have a stall at an upcoming car boot sale at the City Calling Stadium on the Strokestown road, home of Longford town FC.

The car boot sale will take place on Monday, October 28, and will commence from 9am and is expected to wind down at approximately 3pm.

All items on sale at the stall have been donated to the fund and any monies raised go directly to the Ollie Cox injury fund.

People can still donate items to the car boot sale by contacting any of the below numbers: Anne O’Brien 0878046709, Jackie Donoghue 0872184456, Cait Egan 0876138162.

Also read: Any Longford families interested in offering rescue hens a loving home?