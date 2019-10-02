Hundreds attend funeral of Irish man in London, organised by Longford lady

Longford native Margaret Brown, one of the organisers of the funeral Mass for elderly Tipperary man, Joseph Tuohy, who died alone in London, was a guest on Friday's The Late Late Show.

Hailing from Mullinalaghta, Margaret is one of the driving forces behind Friends of the Forgotten Irish, and hundreds gathered in St Joseph’s Church in Glasthule, Dublin last Friday morning for the funeral of the 83-year-old Mr Tuohy. Fr Denis Kennedy told the congregation of how Mr Tuohy became separated from his mother when he was just five-years-old.

Originally from Toomevara, Mr Tuohy passed away during the Summer after spending the majority of his working life in the UK Capital. He was one of the forgotten Irish emigrants who never returned to the land of his birth and he died in a nursing home in Islington, north London, with his remains being cremated.

Also read: Longford lady Margaret Brown leads tributes to emigrant who died alone in London during Late Late Show interview

Brian Boylan, who runs the St Gabriel’s Homeless Hostel, in London, sent a letter to Margaret about the passing of Mr Tuohy. He used to visit Mr Tuohy several times a week so he would not be alone and said it was thanks to Margaret's hard work that Mr Tuohy returned home and receives the respect he deserves.

The funeral was attended by President Michael D Higgins' aide-de-camp Captain Paul O’Donnell; Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Minister of State for Higher Education; RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy and Nuala Carey. The funeral was covered by both RTÉ News and Virgin Media News, while Margaret and Brian Boylan were interviewed on The Late Late Show by Ryan Tubridy. When the interview concluded, Kevin Doyle from the National Services sang 'A Parting Glass'. The segment of the show moved many people.

Brian Boylan said, “Joseph is symbolic of a hidden suffering and we should never forget our people. We come from a great people who are loyal to one another. They deserve our respect.”

Margaret added, “I know very little aboutJoseph but I think as a forgotten Irish emigrant he shouldn’t go to his final resting place without people around him and I'm thankful his last goodbye did not fall on deaf ears and hundreds came out to pay their respects.”

Also read - Longford Leader Health: Keeping your joints healthy