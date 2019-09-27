Longford Tidy towns team make waves online with hilarious sign to deter dumping

The Longford Tidy towns team have gone viral for their efforts to stop people littering.

The image was posted by @IRadio on Wednesday, September 25, and has been met with the approval of thousands of people.

The image questions why any potential perpetrator is littering in the first place, offering some hilarious examples as to why that may be. These include: Being stupid, not caring for their town, because their mammy still cleans up after them and finally, all of the above.

