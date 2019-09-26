Road closure to remain in place as a result of fire in Longford town

Longford County Council have issued a notice of a road closure which will remain in place until further notice, as a result of the fire to the former Oak Bar on Great Water street.

The fire occurred late last night, though the premises has been unoccupied for some time. The road which will remain closed is Great Water Street, Longford town, from the junction with Rue Noyal Chatillon Sur Seiche (at Camlin Court Building) to the junction with Lower Main Street.

As a result of the closure, there will be no access to Great Water Street from Lower Main Street. Motorists are advised to heed all signs and follow diversions. Longford county council say the closure is in the interest of public safety.

Emergency Services & Gardai remain at the scene of the fire.

