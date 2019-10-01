Potential of discretionary fund to be discussed at upcoming GMA meeting

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

PJ Reilly, Fianna Fáil

The suggestion of a discretionary fund for councillors was met with positive support at a recent meeting.

Cllr PJ Reilly made the suggestion, reminding colleagues that there was such a fund before the recession. The issue will be discussed at the GMA meeting in October.

