Potential of discretionary fund to be discussed at upcoming GMA meeting
PJ Reilly, Fianna Fáil
The suggestion of a discretionary fund for councillors was met with positive support at a recent meeting.
Cllr PJ Reilly made the suggestion, reminding colleagues that there was such a fund before the recession. The issue will be discussed at the GMA meeting in October.
Also read: Longford students gather in huge numbers as part of global strike for climate change action
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on