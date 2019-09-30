First breastfeeding counsellor for Cuidiú Longford/Roscommon

National Breastfeeding week is almost upon us, running from October 1-7, and with that in mind Cúidiú Longford-Roscommon have issued an update on the work and their members.

Firstly, the local mother-to-mother group ‘Longford Breastfeeding Support Group’, which was founded by Michelle Nulty and Caroline Lewis, will celebrate it's eighth birthday during October, while two weeks ago Ciara Reilly finished her training to become the first Cuidiú Longford-Roscommon Breastfeeding Counsellor.

One member who attends both groups, Laoise Farrell, has also been nominated for 'Breastfeeding mother of the year' in the upcoming Friends of Breastfeeding awards in Dublin.

