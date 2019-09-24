Longford man sentenced for broad daylight assault

A Longford man who attacked another man in broad daylight last year has been given a suspended prison sentence by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Dylan Meade (25), 15 Cuirt An Oir, Killashee Street, Longford was given a three-month suspended prison term for his involvement in assaulting Michael Purcell at Market Square, Longford on August 27 2018. The court had previously heard from Mr Purcell who told of how he had been walking up from a local discount store when he was attacked from behind by Mr Meade and a fellow accomplice.

It was at that June sitting Mr Meade pleaded guilty to the incident with Judge Hughes insisting he would be demanding the accused hand in €500 by way of compensation. When the case returned before the District Court last week, defence solicitor John Quinn said his client had kept up his side of the bargain by meeting the demands laid down by the court.

He also revealed Mr Meade’s partner was “quite ill” and was very much keen to steer clear of any further garda attention.

“He has stayed out of trouble and won’t be getting into further trouble,” he said.

Mr Quinn also hinted of how there had been a “bit of history” between both parties but stopped short of going into the details of what that entailed. The local solicitor was equally keen to stress some of the injuries sustained by Mr Purcell were not inflicted by Mr Meade, but rather a second individual who was also present.

“There is an undertaking on our part not to interfere with this man whatsoever,” said Mr Quinn.

In determining sentence, Judge Hughes advised Mr Meade to watch his “ps and qs” in view of the fact he had also recently picked up a Section 3 drugs charge for cannabis possession. Mr Meade, who was wearing grey jeans and a grey top, maintained however that he no longer smoked cannabis.

Judge Hughes drew a line under the case by issuing Mr Meade with a three month prison term, suspending it for a period of three years.

“If you keep out of trouble over the next three years you will be doing very well,” Judge Hughes told Mr Meade.

