Huge fundraising drive in motion for Clondra's Ollie Cox

Friends of Clondra resident, Ollie Cox, who suffered very serious life-changing injuries after a horrific motoring accident, are in the midst of a huge fundraising drive for Ollie and his family.

With this in mind, they have organised a fundraiser flower show in Keenan’s, Tarmonbarry. The event will take place on Friday, September 20, running from 8:30pm to 11pm.

All funds raised as part of the event will go to Ollie and his family to help cover treatment costs, while also allowing them to carry out modifications on their family home to help Ollie adapt to life in a wheelchair.

The fundraising team have also revealed that they will host a golf classic at Longford golf club from Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22.

Organisers have also set up a gofundme page and you can donate by searching Ollie Cox injury fund at gofundme.com