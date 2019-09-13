5k fun run in aid of Temple street set for Bunlahy

This Saturday, September 14, the village of Bunlahy are set to play host to a charity 5km fun run in aid of Temple Street Children’s hospital in Dublin.

Registration for the event, of which everyone is welcome to attend, will take place from 4pm, with the run itself kicking off at 5pm sharp. This is the plan so people can be back in time to watch the All-Ireland football final replay in Creegan’s bar, where there will be a Barbeque for participants.

Rhythm & Sticks are also penned in to perform in Creegan’s, on the night, ensuring a great night out for all involved. For further information stay tuned to Creegan’s Bar Facebook page.

