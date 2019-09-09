Green light for south Longford housing development

Longford County Council has given the green light for the completion of a housing development at Drimanure in Abbeyshrule.

The development, submitted by Peter Byrne, had previously been granted permission under a previous application with the most recent application providing for the completion of 26 detached two storey houses, the formation of an access road onto the main public road, landscaping, boundary walls and associated works.

Also read: Door-to-door clothing collection for Autism Ireland is a scam, says former volunteer

Permission under the application was also submitted for the construction of six two storey dwellings which are currently at structural slab level alongside a further five two storey dwellings which have yet to commence.

Also read: Dementia support at weekly pop-up centre in St Joseph's Longford