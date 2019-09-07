Nominees sought in Longford for Volunteer Ireland awards
The Carlton Hotel in Blanchardstown will be the venue for the National Volunteer Ireland Awards in December
The people of Longford are being called on to nominate a volunteer they feel is deserving of a national Volunteer Ireland Award.
Nominations close at midnight on Friday, October 4 and can be made online at www.volunteer.ie.
The Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year Award along with the ten category winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Friday, December 6 in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, Dublin.
According to Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator Longford Community Resources clg Longford Volunteer Centre
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Irish society and we are proud to have a strong culture of volunteering in our county. With these awards we want to shine a light on the amazing people who give so much to Longford without any expectation of thanks or glory.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on