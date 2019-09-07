Nominees sought in Longford for Volunteer Ireland awards

The people of Longford are being called on to nominate a volunteer they feel is deserving of a national Volunteer Ireland Award.

Nominations close at midnight on Friday, October 4 and can be made online at www.volunteer.ie.



The Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year Award along with the ten category winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Friday, December 6 in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

According to Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator Longford Community Resources clg Longford Volunteer Centre

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Irish society and we are proud to have a strong culture of volunteering in our county. With these awards we want to shine a light on the amazing people who give so much to Longford without any expectation of thanks or glory.”