Catering students receive awards at Longford EDI Centre

The Catering and Life Skills Programme at the EDI Centre recently presented major awards in Catering Support & Culinary Operations at QQI Level 4 & QQI Level 3 to successful candidates of its programmes run over the past year.

Of those who completed the courses there is a 90% progression rate to further education or employment.

Opportunities are many. Indeed one of those past trainees is currently studying in Belgium on a scholarship; another is studying Hotel Management in AIT.

Most are studying or working locally. Crucially, the success of the course is because it is providing opportunities to the people of Longford to set themselves up to achieve their individual goals in a local community setting.

Support from local businesses is acknowledged as being invaluable to the Catering & Life Skills programme. The programme repays this by providing a skills source for these businesses.

The demand for workers in the hospitality sector is at an all time high and with the arrival of Center Parcs there are significant opportunities for those who are interested in the catering industry.

Terri Clarke, Senior Training Advisor with SOLAS- Athlone Training Centre along with Breda Murphy- EDI Centre Co ordinator presented the certificates.

Vera Kiernan representing the Board of Management of the EDI spoke eloquently of the value of further education and training.

She talked of the hard work and dedication necessary to achieve the goals that were being celebrated and the obstacles that must sometimes be overcome.

She acknowledged the role of SOLAS and LWETB in supporting these Local Training Initiatives at the EDI Centre.

Terri Clarke thanked the management and board of the EDI Centre along with the co ordinators of the Catering &Life Skills programme for the work, support and encouragement they provide to ensure successful outcomes for the trainees.

The EDI Centre has wonderful facilities, a fully equipped catering kitchen which is available for hire along with many excellent meeting/ training rooms, including an IT suite.

The kitchen is also used for internal training purposes.

Excellent food and baked goods are produced and are available at very reasonable rates to all users of the centre the general public. Ample parking is available.

The QQI Level 4 Catering and Life skills programme will run again from September 2019.

A 50 week courses, it provides a good balance of practical, hands on learning with classroom activities.

School leavers, people who are unemployed or are in receipt of a disability allowance are welcome to apply for this course.

Supports are available to eligible candidates for childcare, travel and accommodation.

For further information contact Elizabeth or Mandy on 087 6543 198 or email – cateringprogramme

@edilongford.ie

Call into the EDI Centre or call 043 33 347515, email enquiries@edilongford.ie or follow the Edi on Facebook.