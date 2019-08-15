Longford school part of School Meals Pilot Project

A school in Longford town is one of 36 schools chosen from right across the country to take part in a new government initiative titled the Hot School Meals Pilot Project.

St Joseph's national school will be part of the project which will provide a hot meal to primary school children on a pilot basis from September.

The composition of schools selected for the pilot was made to ensure a proper variety of school sizes, a mixture of urban and rural and DEIS and non-DEIS Schools to ensure the best possible sample for the pilot.

Funding will be provided to schools to source suppliers and families will not be asked for additional contributions towards the meals. Each primary school participating in the pilot project will be expected to provide a menu choice of at least two different meals per day plus a Vegetarian/Vegan choice and an option that caters for students’ religious and cultural dietary requirements.

Speaking at the announcement, The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, T.D said: “A hot school meal is not just about nutrition but it also guarantees a better education. The research out there shows us that children who benefit from a daily nutritious hot dinner have greater focus and better learning outcomes. I would like to thank all the schools who applied for the pilot – we had an enthusiastic response. I am delighted to be extending this pilot to the 36 schools announced today. They represent a good cross sample of schools and I look forward to the insights we gather from their experiences.”

