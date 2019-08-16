Spin Longford to host culture explosion event

The team of Spin Longford have come together to organise an event dubbed ‘culture explosion’.

The event, which will take place from 12 noon on Saturday, August 24, promises to be a great day out for all of the family. It will take place at on Market Square, Longford town.

“It's celebration of all different cultures and to welcome all so if anyone has talent dance or song representing culture call me 089 4934637,” one of the organisers, Lisa Daly, told the Leader.

Not only will there be trade stands galore, but also an abundance of kiddies entertainment, a kiddies disco from 2-3pm and free sweets.

Other forms of entertainment on the day include Irish dancing and arts and crafts.

Lisa Daly explained: “Eileen Moynihan will also be there on the day with her fabulous books.

“We will also have loads other stalls including an herbalist, candles, items carved from wood and, of course, candyfloss.”

Making an appearance on the day will be children’s favourites Buzz Lighter and Woody from none other than Toy Story, while there will also be live music from some top local talents.

“We are asking everyone to come and see Dee Flood and Christine Nevin sing on the day, as well everything else Longford has to offer,” Lisa concluded.

Traders are more than welcome to take a spot at the event and can do so by contacting Lisa on 089-4394637. The price per stand is set at €10.