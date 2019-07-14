A first for Ballinalee pupils

Third and fourth class pupils in Scoil Samhthann, Ballinalee had an exciting couple of weeks, close to the summer holidays.

They were ag cleachtadh go dian (practicing very hard) their Gaeilge, to welcome some very special visitors to their classroom on Tuesday, June 18.

These visitors included a camera woman, sound man and director!

The children, and their teacher Mrs Ríona Lynch, filmed Irish speaking segments, in the school, all day.

These segments included the children playing indoor games such as cards, and twister as well as outdoor games like ball throwing and obstacle courses, trí mhean an Ghaeilge, for the PDST.

(Development Service for Teachers).

The PDST is the country’s largest single support service offering professional learning opportunities to teachers and school leaders in a range of pedagogical, curricular and educational areas.

The recordings will be used by the PDST, in teacher training courses, throughout the country, to illustrate child friendly, active methods of teaching Gaeilge.

The children were thrilled to be taking part in such an initiative.

It is a great honour for a small school in Longford to be chosen for this project.

Tá gach duine i Scoil Samhthann ar bís. Go néirí an tádh leo.