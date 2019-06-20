Traffic restrictions in place ahead of Longford-Tyrone All Ireland qualifier

Motorists and GAA fans travelling to this weekend's All-Ireland qualifier between Longford and Tyrone at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park are being advised of traffic restrictions which will be in place from early afternoon.

Gardaí have drawn up a traffic plan to cope with the sizeable crowds who are expected to attend the clash between Padraic Davis' men and his opposite number Mickey Harte which is scheduled for a 5pm throw in.

There will also be restrictions in place for its the Minor shield encounter between Longford and Louth at 2:45pm.

Motorists are being advised that gardaí will be on duty from 2pm and to approach the grounds with care while obeying all traffic diversions which will be in place.