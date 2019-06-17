Will you 'be back' for this year's Tarmonator?

Longford Triathlon Club are deep in preparation mode for their fifth annual Tarmonator Triathlon events.

Chairperson of Longford Triathlon club, Kathleen O’Brien, told the Leader, “A huge amount of work goes into organising these events.

“Thankfully, we have a really hard working committee and fantastic volunteers, without whom it simply couldn’t happen,”

The first event to take place as part of the Tarmonator event is the Kidathon, or Kid’s Triathlon, which will be held in Tarmonbarry on Saturday, June 22, at 6pm. Registration for this event takes place on the day from 4.30 – 5.30 pm.

The main event, the Tarmonator Triathlon, will take place on Sunday, June 23, kicking off at 9.45am sharp. Triathletes from all over the country will compete in this event, just as 149 did at last year’s installment. Indeed, several visitors from overseas have already signed up for this year’s triathlon!

On behalf of the Longford triathlon club, chair Kathleen wished to thank all of this year’s sponsors, whose generosity enables the club to host these events year after year. Longford Triathlon Club would especially like to thank this year’s main sponsor Flynn & Lynch for their support, financial and otherwise.

“Thanks also to Martin Glennon for sponsoring fabulous trophies for the last couple of years.” said Kathleen.

“It’s great to see local businesses coming on board and supporting our club year after year,”

Everyone from throughout Longford and the country are encouraged to tag along and show their support to both events.

“Who knows, you might even be tempted to join Longford Triathlon Club!” smiles Kathleen.

“New members are always welcome!” she concluded.

