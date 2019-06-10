Naughten seeks Dáil suspension to reverse slashing of home help hours

Denis Naughten TD has submitted a request to the Ceann Comhairle to suspend Dáil Éireann tomorrow Tuesday (June 11) to ensure a reversal of the decision by the HSE to slash the allocation of home help hours to those caring for older people and the disabled.

“This action by the HSE undermines the Programme for Government, its own Service Plan for 2019 and the all-party Oireachtas Health Committee report, Slainte Care, on the reform of the health service in Ireland,” stated Denis Naughten.

“There has been a complete lack of political accountability within the HSE but this action goes against the policy of every member of Dáil Éireann and needs to be reversed with immediate effect.

“I have submitted a formal request to the Ceann Comhairle asking him to suspend the Dáil so this urgent matter can be discussed next Tuesday.

“This decision by the HSE to close the home help scheme to new entrants will trap carers in their homes and leave them unable to access a break from the vital 24/7care they provide. It will also lead to a situation where families will have no choice but to admit older people to long term nursing home care.

“It makes absolutely no sense that an older person is forced to go into a nursing home which is costing the State €823/week when €100/week towards the cost of home help could keep that person in their own home.

“But this is not just about money, more importantly it is about quality of life and keeping people in their own community as long as possible,” concluded Denis Naughten.