Clondra get set for Friends of St Luke's Cancer Care Walk

Clondra will provide the backdrop at the end of the month to the annual Friends of St Luke's Cancer Care Canal Walk.

The fundraiser, which has been held for several years at the behest of Longford's Ann Jackson, is set for Sunday June 30 at 2.30pm.

Starting from the Bridge, Killashee, walkers will cross the finishing line in Clondra where a pig roasting on a spit as well as a barbeque willwelcome them home.

From there, local watering hole McPartland's have once again agreed to come on board, providing music and no shortage of craic for participants and anyone else who wishes to attend. To obtain a sponsorship card, contact Ann at (087) 648 5802.

