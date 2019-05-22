Funding secured to save RehabCare services Longford

Following talks with Health Minister, Simon Harris and Disability Minister, Finian McGrath on Tuesday, May 21, RehabCare has secured €2m to continue its work nationwide.

Rehab provides vital services to 3,000 adults and children with disabilities across 147 services in 26 counties. In Longford more than 24 adults rely on RehabCare. These are: RehabCare’s Redleaf Resource Centre; Longford Autism Residential & Day Service known locally as Highfields House and Oaklands Supported Accommodation.

Oaklands provides people with the skills to live independently; while Highfield House provides a range of programmes through its residential and day services to adults who live with autism.

The agreement secures an additional €2million this year to fund RehabCare’s services. The group had threatened to terminate provision of services due to a €2m HSE funding shortfall. Rehab Group and its Board are deeply relieved that these critical care services for more than 3,000 people throughout 117 locations can now continue to be provided.

Rehab Group CEO, Mo Flynn said “Every day we see the difference our work makes to the people who use our services and throughout this campaign we heard how much it would affect them were those services to be threatened. Many of people supported us by contacting their TDs, Councillors and Senators, and by holding days of action. We’re delighted their voices were heard by the HSE, Minister Harris and Minister McGrath.

“We welcome the fact that we have reached a resolution and that we can now continue to provide these vital services to the people of Longford who rely on them. The news will come as an enormous relief to the people in our services, their families and our dedicated staff who have worked so hard to campaign for the continuation of their services.”