Ireland weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow (Sunday) from Met Eireann is for it to will be mainly dry at first, but some scattered showers will occur, mainly in the Atlantic coastal counties.

According to Met Eireann, the showers will become more widespread during the day, especially in Ulster and Leinster, but there will be some bright or sunny spells also, particularly in west Munster and along the west coast.

It will be cool with maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees generally, but up to 16 or 17 degrees in parts of the south. Winds mostly moderate northwesterly.

The weather forecast for Sunday night is for some dry clear spells, mainly in eastern and southern areas, but some showers also. Most of these in more western and northern areas. Lowest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees, in slack variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, there will be some bright or sunny spells on Monday but occasional showers also, a few heavy. Top temperatures 13 to 16 degrees.