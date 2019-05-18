BREAKING NEWS: Lotto jackpot of over €6 million has been won tonight

The Lotto jackpot of over €6 million has been won in tonight's draw.

One lucky ticket has won the €6,197,310 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 9, 18, 22, 33 and the bonus number was 17.

There were no winners in the Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

Plus 1 numbers drawn were 17, 20, 25, 32, 33, 34 and bonus 3.

Plus 2 numbers drawn were 10, 17, 35, 37, 39, 43 and bonus 27.