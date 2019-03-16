Met Eireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for Longford

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for all counties in Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The warning is in place from 9pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Met Eireann is warning of very heavy rain developing overnight and into Saturday with spot flooding, 25 to 35mm expected.