Met Eireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for Longford

Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall warning for much of Ireland
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for all counties in Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.
The warning is in place from 9pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.
Met Eireann is warning of very heavy rain developing overnight and into Saturday with spot flooding, 25 to 35mm expected.
Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 15, 2019
Valid from 21:00 hours Fri, 15-Mar-2019 to 12:00 hours Sat, 16-Mar-2019 pic.twitter.com/5A1Hv6rN2w
