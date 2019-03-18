Granard to keep its town status

Granard will not be demoted to village status, as was initially proposed in the draft Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy in late 2018.

Local councillors, as well as the people of Granard, were immediately up in arms when they were informed that under the proposed RSES, towns and villages would be distinguished by a population of 1,500. Longford County Council put forward a submission and fought for Granard's status as a town.

Their submission was considered and the proposal to downgrade Granard has been withdrawn. Councillors were also delighted to hear that the majority of their submissions to the RSES were also taken on board.