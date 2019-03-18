Longford Fitness to host fundraiser for Hospice Homecare

This year’s annual fundraiser at Longford Fitness takes place on Saturday, March 30 from 8am to 2pm.

The event will include a combination of health and well-being options for everyone with all proceeds raised go directly to the Longford Hospice Homecare.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

8am - 2pm: Spinaton pop on a bike or book in with a group.

10am - 2pm Coffee morning with some fab healthy and not so healthy treats for all.

10am - 12 noon: Health checks available with nurse Orla Shanley for diabetes and Ward’s pharmacist Marese O’Brien for blood pressure checks.

10.30 - 11.30am: Mindfulness, meditation & yoga taster with Virginia Harton.

10am -12 noon: Head to Toe Healing’s Roisin Byrne will be offering reflexology, Reiki and Angel healing tasters. Finally, from 12 noon - 2pm, there will be an in-house strength & conditioning competition for clients, consisting of teams of two.

Tess Gillen, Longford Fitness, explained: “We always strive to give back to the community that has supported us since opening in 2012 and this year we have seen clients, friends and family members battle cancer.”

She added: “We felt after hearing stories of how amazing the local Hospice has been to some of these families that this year, we would make sure to host an event for them. Everyone is welcome on the day, even just to pop in for a cuppa and a chat at Longford Fitness, N4 Axis Centre, Longford.”

Tess thanked the ‘amazing’ staff of Longford Fitness and the health and well-being providers that will be giving up their free time to make this event possible.

If anyone requires any further information, please don’t hesitate to contact Tess on 085 760 7248.