Chriswin named Longford Spelling Bee champion

Lanesboro primary school is celebrating this week after Chriswin Regit was crowned the county Longford Eason Spelling Bee winner.

Chriswin, who is a 6th class pupil, came out on top after stiff competition from his fellow spelling enthusiasts.

He will now go on to compete and represent Longford in the Leinster Spelling Bee Final in May. Chriswin is a book lover who enjoys reading in his spare time.

READ MORE: New-look Longford Leader hits the shelves.

Now in its ninth year, the Eason Spelling Bee is the very definition of fun for school kids, encouraging them to read more, expand their vocabulary and fall in love with literacy. Along with the prestigious title of Eason Spelling Bee 2019 champion, the winning speller will also take home a collection of books for their school library, worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection of books worth €500

Presenter Alison Curtis will host the provincial Spelling Bee final.