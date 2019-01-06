Custodial sentence imposed on Longford man for offences committed in Drumsna

Robert O'Haire, 3 Camlin Mews, Longford was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison, with the final nine suspended, following a number of incidents in the Drumsna and Jamestown areas on August 8, 2017.

The case had been adjourned from last month in order for a probation report to be completed in relation to Mr O'Haire who is currently serving a custodial sentence in relation to other matters.

In relation to an incident at Duignan's Bar where he entered the premises with the intention to commit a theft he was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

In relation to the larceny of a drill from a property at Main St, Drumsna he was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

He was also convicted and sentenced to six months in prison in relation of a charge of entering the property of an elderly lady at Main St, Drumsna as a trespasser where he stole €200.

The final nine months of the sentence were suspended for a period of two years on condition he is not convicted of any further indictable offences. Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard these sentences will not add to his existing stay in prison.